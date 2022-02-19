Man reunited with dog that was in his car when it was stolen

A driver who recently had his car stolen got to reunite with the four-legged friend he was forced to leave behind. A report from police in Washington, D.C. says the victim had left his car for a minute when a suspect jumped in and drove off. What the suspect may not have known was that the victim’s 7-year-old chihuahua was still inside. Dan D’Eramo, who works as field services director for Humane Rescue Alliance, was able to follow up on a lead after a dog with a similar description was found in someone’s yard. “I think they said, just a little brown dog, it’s got a red collar on, and just instantly I was like, oh my God, this might be the dog,” D’Eramo told WJLA.Although the dog was terrified, she came back to the shelter and began wagging her tail as soon as she saw her owner. “It was a good moment for everybody, the dog included. It was a nice, happy ending to that story,” D’Eramo said.Police have charged a 16-year-old suspect in the carjacking.Watch the video above to see the happy reunion.

