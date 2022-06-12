Man searching for Frisbees in Florida lake with gators found dead, missing 3 limbs, police say – WFTV

LARGO, Fla. — (AP) — A person found lifeless in a Florida lake whereas searching for Frisbees and different flying discs was missing three limbs after a probable encounter with alligators, police mentioned Friday.

WATCH: Florida household finds 10-foot alligator swimming in their pool

Largo Police Department spokeswoman Megan Santo mentioned in an e mail that the health worker’s remaining report on the dying of Sean McGuinness could be completed in about two months.

McGuinness, 47, was found May 31 in the lake in Taylor Park, which is adjoining to a disc golf course. Authorities say McGuinness was recognized to frequent the lake to search out discs and promote them.

READ: Later, alligator: Tips to securely coexist with Florida’s 1.3M gators

It’s not clear whether or not McGuinness drowned, had a medical concern or was killed by alligators. But Santo mentioned he was missing three limbs when his physique was found.

WATCH: Paddleboarder movies shut encounter with alligator at Silver Springs State Park

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission mentioned two massive alligators have been trapped — one 10 toes lengthy, the opposite 8 toes — however necropsies didn’t implicate both in McGuinness’ dying.

Largo is a suburb of St. Petersburg.

Click here to obtain the free WFTV news and climate apps, and click on right here to observe the newest news in your Smart TV.

©2022 Cox Media Group