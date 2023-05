Courtesy of Metro Video Services



A person was once seriously injured past due Tuesday in a shooting in southeast Houston, officers mentioned.

The shooting came about round 10:30 p.m. in a while after a safety guard spotted two males arguing over cash in the 5000 block of Griggs Road and informed them to move in different places, Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre, of the Houston Police Department, informed Metro Video Services journalists. The males then left and, in a while after, the guard heard a number of gunshots.