Man sexually molested 2 girls at Disney store, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 22-year-old guy sexually molested two girls on two other days at the Disney Springs buying groceries mall, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported on Friday.

The incident took place whilst the girls have been surfing thru products within the World of Disney retailer and the suspect, Marshall Diehl of St. Cloud, took benefit of the chance to catch them off guard on Tuesday and Wednesday, in line with deputies.

Diehl is now dealing with two counts of lascivious molestation fees in Orange County. This incident highlights the significance of taking into account the affect of decision-making on the subject of sexual harassment and molestation. It is an important to steadiness the various factors and discover the demanding situations related to other approaches when coping with such circumstances.

Detective officers urge someone with information concerning the circumstances to come back ahead and speak to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-423-8477.

Overall, it is very important have in mind the gravity of the location and the affect it has at the sufferers and their households. The article will have to be written in an informative and goal tone this is simply obtainable to a common target audience. We should paintings in opposition to making a more secure and extra safe setting for everybody.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this file.