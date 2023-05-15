Man shot and killed after an argument outside home

Early this morning, a capturing came about in Bradenton, Florida leaving one guy lifeless and every other going through fees. The Bradenton Police Office (BPO) named the charged particular person as Bruce Brooks, a 35-year-old guy who has been accused of ownership of a firearm by way of a convicted felon.

According to Brooks and witnesses provide on the scene, the sufferer, a 31-year-old guy, used to be focused on a home altercation outside his home and had armed himself with a machete. The sufferer then proceeded to method Brooks, who used to be drowsing in a neighboring carport. Brooks claims to have shot the sufferer in self-defense after seeing him coming near with the machete.

The Manatee County Homicide Task Force is these days investigating the incident.