Man shot and killed early on Sunday morning in South Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A person was shot and killed round 4 a.m. on I-35 close to Southeast twenty third St. A lady, who was travelling with the person, was shot in the leg and taken to a close-by hospital after emergency providers arrived on the scene.

A sheriff in the world seen what they regarded as a vacant automobile on a northbound lane of I-35. After pulling as much as the automobile, the sheriff seen the person and girl wounded in the automobile.

Oklahoma City Police shut down the northbound lane on I-35 from twenty ninth St. to fifteenth St. Drivers have been instructed to exit onto twenty ninth St., and proceed to the fifteenth St. ramp.

The identities of the 2 and story behind the taking pictures are nonetheless unknown, however it is a growing story.