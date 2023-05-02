Man shot at Lauderdale Lakes Walmart, suspect in custody

FORT LAUDERDALE — One individual has been taken to a neighborhood health center following a taking pictures at a Lauderdale Lakes Walmart on Tuesday afternoon.

The taking pictures incident befell after 2 p.m. at the Walmart retailer positioned at 3001 North State Road 7. As in line with studies from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the sufferer used to be a person in his 30s who used to be shot more than one occasions. He used to be promptly taken to the Broward General Hospital for remedy.

“I heard somebody I see people running and everything, so I chose to follow them and go outside,” mentioned Rose Alexander Satchelle, a employee at the shop.

Currently, the sufferer’s situation stays unknown. However, government showed that no person else used to be injured all the way through the taking pictures. Carey Codd, BSO Public Information Officer, mentioned that “They located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue airlifted that individual to a nearby hospital for treatment.”

After the taking pictures, the suspect fled the scene however used to be later discovered and apprehended by way of the government. The police have taken the suspect into custody. Video photos from the scene confirmed cops with weapons in hand out of doors of the shop with a number of fire-rescue devices standby in the automobile parking space of the shop.

Anyone with information on the subject of the taking pictures incident is asked to touch BSO at 954-322-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).