Man shot, carjacked during meetup with woman he met online, police say

SAN ANTONIO – According to San Antonio police, a person used to be shot and carjacked during a meetup at the West Side on Wednesday morning. The sufferer used to be shot in his groin and again previous to 7 a.m. within the 200 block of N. General McMullen Drive close to West Commerce Street.

The sufferer had arrived on the parking zone to satisfy a woman he had at the start met on-line. While within the parking zone, 3 males of their early 20s arrived and started to argue with the sufferer. Police reported that the 3 males then shot the sufferer and stole his automotive, leaving the sufferer in a essential situation. The sufferer controlled to hunt assist and contact for assist from a close-by Planet Fitness fitness center.

The capturing location used to be in shut proximity to an previous incident on West Commerce Street the place younger males had shot at a person sitting out of doors his space. The police are investigating whether or not the 2 incidents are comparable.

