florida-news

Man shot dead at 7-Eleven on Dixie Belle Drive, Orlando police say

May 4, 2023
posting


Deadly shooting outside Orlando 7-Eleven gas station

Orlando police investigating after a person was shot dead in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on Dixie Belle Drive.

ORLANDO, Fla.A man who was shot late Friday afternoon at an Orlando convenience store has died, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Orlando police officers responded to a call about a shooting call at a 7-Eleven located at 3711 Dixie Belle Dr. just before 5 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered one man with a gunshot wound. Orlando firefighters transported the man to AdventHealth East, where he was pronounced dead.

Orlando police officers respond to Officers responded to a shooting call at a 7-Eleven, at 3711 Dixie Belle Dr.

Orlando police officers respond to Officers responded to a shooting call at a 7-Eleven, at 3711 Dixie Belle Dr.


Information about a suspect was not immediately released, but investigators said they believe this is an isolated incident.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram