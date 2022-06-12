Man shot dead by security guard at Publix in Florida

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A person was shot to demise by a security guard proper after closing time at a Florida grocery store, officers mentioned.

Police in Hollywood, Florida, say the person was acquainted to the security guard and each have been concerned in a bodily altercation earlier than the taking pictures at a Publix grocery retailer.

A police spokeswoman mentioned in a news launch the person obtained first assist as quickly as officers received to the shop late Friday. He was then taken to an area hospital the place he was pronounced dead.

The security guard is cooperating with detectives.