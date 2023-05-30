Man shot during fight at vigil | Houston, Texas news

A person was once shot on Monday in northeast Houston, and the gunman continues to be at huge, in keeping with native police officers. The incident happened round 7 p.m. close to the intersection of Sayers Street and Creston Drive, which is situated simply out of doors the Loop and a bit east of the Eastex Freeway. The taking pictures came about during a vigil in honor of a person who had kicked the bucket from herbal reasons up to now week, police stated.

According to investigators, a controversy broke out amongst the ones collected, which resulted in photographs being fired. The sufferer was once shot as soon as and was once taken to a space sanatorium by means of a non-public car. Officials are recently looking to find witnesses to piece in combination what took place and also are on the lookout for surveillance video associated with the taking pictures.

If you’ve got any information regarding this incident, please name the Houston Police Department Homicide Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube