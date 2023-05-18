Man shot in Florida shopping plaza





A capturing passed off in a Lake Park shopping plaza in the 1200 block of Northlake Boulevard on Wednesday evening. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reported that one guy was once discovered injured with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue won the decision and arrived on the scene at roughly 7:15 p.m. The sufferer was once transported to a trauma heart inside 12 mins in their arrival. The Violent Crimes Division detectives are investigating the incident.

Further main points don’t seem to be but to be had.

The sheriff’s place of business has advised somebody who has any information in regards to the incident to touch Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS. To stay nameless, people can obtain the app “PBSO” from www.pbsoapp.com onto any smartphone tool. This is a growing tale and will likely be up to date as extra information turns into to be had.