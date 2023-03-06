Man shot, killed in Brevard County, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County deputies are investigating a taking pictures in unincorporated Cocoa that left a person lifeless on Sunday, in step with the sheriff’s administrative center.

Deputies stated the taking pictures came about in the world of Fern Street round 1:30 p.m.

[TRENDING: FWC trapper euthanizes alligator that bit man’s leg in Daytona Beach, police say | Woman arrested after 15-year-old boy shot in Rockledge, police say | Become a News 6 Insider]

According to a news unencumber, when deputies arrived, they positioned the sufferer who was once transported to a neighborhood health center the place he was once later pronounced lifeless.

Deputies stated investigators from the murder and crime scene gadgets are interviewing attainable witnesses and accumulating proof to decide the instances surrounding the taking pictures.

Based at the initial investigation, deputies consider the individuals concerned in the taking pictures have been identified to one another and there’s no threat to most people, in step with the discharge.

Anyone who could have information about this investigation is requested to please name Agent Vince Bustillo of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS

Deputies stated no arrests had been made but.

Get as of late’s headlines in mins with Your Florida Daily: