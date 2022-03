HOUSTON (AP) — A person shot and killed his supervisor Wednesday in a high-rise workplace constructing in Houston, police mentioned.

The capturing occurred round midday on the 10th ground of the 20 Greenway Plaza workplace tower simply off Interstate 69 west of downtown, Government Assistant Police Chief Larry Satterwhite mentioned.

At a information convention, Satterwhite mentioned the gunman was identified to co-workers and officers swarmed the constructing, trying to find him ground by ground.

Ultimately, police tracked the suspect to the Houston Home Residences, a downtown excessive rise 5 miles (eight kilometers) east of the capturing scene, the place he surrendered to officers within the constructing storage, Satterwhite mentioned.





No different accidents had been reported. No identities have been launched, and no motive has been decided. Police count on to cost the person with homicide, Satterwhite mentioned.