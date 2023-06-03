Man shot with own gun during struggle with officer | Houston news

According to the Houston Police Department, a war of words between a police officer and an armed guy ended in a capturing in north Houston early Saturday. The incident came about close to the Eastex Freeway and West Little York.

The officer used to be flagged down by way of a motive force in a crimson automotive who informed him that a black automotive were stolen. As the officer tried to prevent the stolen automobile, it used to be thinking about an coincidence, however the motive force persevered to escape on foot. The officer gave chase and stuck up with him in a close-by parking space.

As the officer used to be looking to take the motive force into custody, he pulled out a pistol. Despite the officer’s orders to position the gun down, a struggle ensued, during which the gun went off a number of instances, capturing the motive force within the wrist and arm. Hearing the gunshots, a safety officer rushed to the scene and helped subdue the motive force.

The motive force used to be taken to a clinic and is anticipated to live on. Neither officer used to be injured. The automobile the motive force used to be in has now not been reported stolen. However, the motive force of the crimson automobile who flagged down the officer left the scene and has now not been positioned.

The Houston Police Department’s murder detectives and particular investigations unit are investigating the incident to make certain that all accounts of what took place are correct. If someone has information associated with the motive force of the crimson automobile or the capturing, please touch HPD’s murder unit.

A video clip of the incident is available on Twitter.