Man stabs neighbor to death in 2019 | Houston, Texas crime news

Houston has been left in surprise after Stuart Simonton used to be discovered accountable of the homicide of his neighbor, 59-year-old Angelina Wiseman Gailey. On April 3, 2019, Simonton attacked Gailey in the entrance backyard of the duplex they shared on Harrisburg Boulevard, stabbing her 3 times with an extended filet knife. Despite the most efficient efforts of emergency services and products, Gailey died on the scene.

Simonton had a historical past of arguing with Gailey. On the day of Gailey’s death, she used to be web hosting a circle of relatives barbeque in the backyard when Simonton referred to as the fireplace division and police to record smoke coming from Gailey’s small hearth pit. He referred to as it in as an condominium hearth, and a number of other Houston Fire Department vehicles confirmed up inside of mins, most effective to in finding that the fireplace used to be underneath keep an eye on. Police officials remained on the scene to calm other people down, however as soon as everybody gave the impression to move in for the evening, they left.

Simonton attacked Gailey a couple of hours later. At round 11 p.m., he went outdoor the place Gailey used to be sitting and stabbed her. Neighbors heard the commotion and referred to as the police. Simonton used to be detained however used to be inconsistent with the tale he instructed investigators. He used to be charged with homicide and used to be sentenced to 38 years in jail, which he’s going to have to serve a minimum of part of earlier than he is eligible for parole.

Assistant District Attorney Hunter Brown spoke out in regards to the case. “This family was robbed of their mother. They will never get her back and no one should lose their mother like that. She did not even live to see her daughter’s wedding,” he stated. “He hated her. He wanted to kill her, and when she sat down near his apartment, he took the opportunity to kill her. He was a predator lying in wait.”

Gailey used to be a liked circle of relatives matriarch, and her two youngsters and grandchildren will develop up with out being in a position to spend any longer time along with her. In a commentary, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg stated, “This case is absolutely heartrending and tragic because there was absolutely no reason that a conflict between neighbors should escalate to murder. We thank the jurors who held this defendant accountable and sentenced him to prison.”

It’s vital to take into account the affect that homicide has on households and communities. Our ideas are with Gailey’s family members at this hard time.

