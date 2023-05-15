Man standing federal trial for drug charges could face sentence

Charles Brett Boren, a person from Orange, Texas, is dealing with federal drug charges and could be sentenced to existence in jail if discovered accountable. On March 30, 2022, Boren was once arrested by means of the Orange Police Department Narcotics Division following a visitors forestall on Highway 62 South in Orange. During the forestall, investigators discovered 114 grams of Methamphetamine within the car, and Boren, who was once riding the car and the one particular person inside of, was once therefore indicted on 3 federal charges.

Count 3 is in terms of the March 20 incident, whilst depend one and two are associated with incidents that came about on December 1, 2021, as according to a likely reason affidavit. Boren would possibly face as much as two decades in jail if convicted on counts one or 3, and 10 years to existence in jail if convicted on depend two.

