Man stands trial in kidnapping, killing of innocent 13-year-old at Dallas drug house

It has been nearly five years since the kidnapping and killing of an innocent 13-year-old girl, and while no one has been charged with her murder, a second man is standing trial this week in the scheme that killed her.

Darius Fields is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity in connection with Shavon Randle’s death. Testimony is slated to begin Tuesday in a Dallas County courtroom. He has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors have said five men were involved in the relation kidnapping and killing of Shavon in June 2017. They are Fields; Desmond Jones, who was convicted in 2020 and sentenced to 99 years; Michael Titus, who was also killed in the act; Devontae Owens, whose case is still pending; and Laquon Wilkerson, who pleaded guilty to the same charge in August in exchange for 40 years in prison.

From left: A Dallas County grand jury has indicted Darius Fields, Desmond Jones, Devontae Owens and Laquon Wilkerson on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity in connection with the 2017 kidnapping and slaying of Shavon Randle.

During Jones’ trial, prosecutors said the plan was crafted after a quarter-million dollars worth of drugs belonging to Fields was stolen. The thief was Kendall Perkins, who was dating Shavon’s cousin, prosecutors have said.

Fields, Jones, Owens, Wilkerson and Titus planned to kidnap Shavon’s cousin and hold her for ransom, prosecutors said at Jones’ trial. Instead, prosecutors said, Shavon was abducted from her aunt’s Lancaster home and killed.

Jones later led police to a boarded-up drug house in east Oak Cliff days later where Shavon and Titus’ bodies were found. Jones was interviewed six times and eventually told police that Titus shot and killed Shavon, which was not part of the plan, prosecutors said. That enraged Wilkerson, who then shot and killed Titus, prosecutors said.

Shavon Randle (Texas DPS)

Shavon celebrated her 13th birthday just six days before she was abducted.

Fields is already serving a federal sentence on gun charges in connection with the case. He faces up to life in prison if convicted of engaging in organized criminal activity. Prosecutors have said the trial could span weeks.

Drug house demolished

In October 2017, the city demolished the house where Shavon was killed.

Shavon’s family pleaded for months for the “godforsaken house” on East Kiest Boulevard to be destroyed. Authorities gave the go-ahead after they finished collecting evidence there.

Shavon’s family, including her mother, Shaquna Persley, gathered to watch as a bulldozer ripped apart the home.

Shavon’s great aunt, Cynthia King, used a sledge hammer to put the finishing touches on the demolition.

“How am I supposed to feel?” Persley said that day. “Nothing is going to bring her back.”