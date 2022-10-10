Man struck in Fort Worth hit-and-run crash on curb





FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are on the lookout for the driving force chargeable for a hit-and-run that left a person in essential situation early Monday morning.

When police and paramedics obtained there, they discovered a person that was struck by a car whereas sleeping on the curb line of the westbound lanes. Witnesses stated the suspect backed their car over the sufferer and drove away on the eastbound aspect.

The man was in a hospital later Monday morning, and nobody has been arrested.

No different information has been supplied right now.

story by The Texas Tribune Source link