MIRAMAR – One man was hospitalized after a wrong-way crash on the I-75 Northbound exit ramp to Westbound Miramar Pkwy early Friday morning.

Police stated it occurred at 12:09 a.m., involving an orange field Ttuck and a black Chevy Tahoe

One driver, who was not recognized suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the opposite driver suffered serious injuries to his extremities, police stated.

Authorities stated the collision occurred when after the field truck was touring the flawed means on the Miramar Pkwy westbound exit ramp making an attempt to enter I75 Northbound, because the Chevy was exiting on the Miramar Pkwy westbound exit ramp.

Both autos collided head on

The Florida Highway Patrol believes alcohol was a contributing issue in the crash.

The investigation continues.