Man suspected in Dallas rapper MO3′s death pleads guilty to federal gun charge

A man suspected in the killing of Dallas rapper MO3 pleaded guilty this week to a felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Kewon Dontrell White, 23, entered the guilty plea Thursday, federal court records show. His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

The charge was filed after Lancaster police found a 9 mm pistol in White’s pocket Aug. 16, 2020. White had fled from them on a dirt bike — and later, on foot — when they tried to pull him over on traffic violations.

White and Devin Maurice Brown were indicted last year on murder charges in connection with the slaying of 28-year-old Melvin Noble, who performed as MO3.

Noble was gunned down in the middle of the day Nov. 11, 2020, on Interstate 35E near the Dallas Zoo. The killing prompted a manhunt and sounded alarms about the city’s spike in homicides.

White was arrested about three weeks after the slaying after witnesses identified him as the gunman, according to an arrest-warrant affidavit. The U.S. attorney’s office has said that Brown was a “known affiliate” of White’s.

Dallas police released these images of a gunman and a suspect vehicle after rapper MO3 was shot on a highway in Oak Cliff. (Dallas Police Department)

White also has been indicted on a charge of aggravated assault in connection with the 2020 shooting.

White had previously been sentenced to three years in prison for evading Lancaster officers in a stolen car. He also received 18-month sentences in two other incidents for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

He could face imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine of up to $250,000 on the firearms possession charge.

His trial in the murder case has not been scheduled. If convicted of murder, he could be sentenced to as much as life in prison with the possibility of parole.