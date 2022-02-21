Man suspected of shooting up memory care facility in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY () – A suspect is facing charges after bullets flew outside a memory care facility and shattered the front door. Investigators said it’s all because the suspect wasn’t allowed inside to speak with an employee he was allegedly romantically involved with.

“Very dangerous situation, anytime you’ve got bullets flying in a crowded room,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Terrifying and chaotic moments erupted at the Sommerset Neighborhood Assisted Living and memory Care facility near S.W. 119th and Penn on Saturday, Feb. 12.

Oklahoma City police said that’s when Terrell Hubbard rolled up, demanding to speak with an employee from a staffing agency. However, the door was locked shut per COVID-19 protocols.

“There was a female there who he had been romantically involved with for a short period of time…very short period of time,” said Knight. “He was banging on the door, could not get in.”

The employees inside were not budging.

“She would not open the door to let him in,” said Knight.

Terrell Hubbard

Hubbard allegedly appeared angry and stormed off. However, before he drove away, detectives said the 34-year-old pulled out a gun and started shooting several bullets. At least one of them shattered the front glass door.

“They all seemed to hit the building and nobody ended up being injured,” Knight said.

spoke with the executive director and administrator of the memory care facility. She did not want to go on camera, but she told her employees are brave heroes. Had they not stood firm, she believed others could’ve gotten severely hurt or worse.

According to court documents, police tracked Hubbard down. This time, he was on the clock working at an Amazon delivery center near I-35 and Hefner.

When officers tried to arrest him, Hubbard took off into the building “by using an access card” and then “ran through the building and removed his vest (Amazon) and then ran out the other door.”

Officers were able to catch up with him quickly.

“He was booked in to the Oklahoma County Jail on a number of charges, including assault with a deadly weapon,” said Knight.

This is not Hubbard’s first charge. He is due in court next month for a previous assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge. He also had several other convictions, including assault on an officer and resisting arrest.