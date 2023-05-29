Man taken to hospital after shooting on South Side, police say

According to the San Antonio police, a shooting incident happened on Monday morning on the South Side, injuring a person and hitting two properties.

The incident was once reported simply ahead of 4:30 a.m. within the 100 block of W. Hart Avenue, within the neighborhood of South Flores and Division Ave.

The guy, in his 50s, gained a shot to his left arm. Though he was once taken to Brooke Army Medical Center, thankfully, his accidents weren’t regarded as life-threatening.

Although information in regards to the shooting was once restricted, the police are investigating it as a possible drive-by incident, because it hit two properties as smartly.

SAPD is lately undertaking interviews with the households within those properties. No information on the shooter has been launched up to now.

