Man tampers with ankle monitor ahead of standing trial in slaying of 9-year-old girl

According to the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office, Tyrese Simmons, a person accused of killing 9-year-old Brandoniya Bennett in August 2019, had tampered with his digital ankle monitor a couple of week earlier than his upcoming homicide trial. Simmons were beneath area arrest with GPS tracking since past due 2019, however he’s now at the run.

The Dallas Morning News gained a tip on Friday, and the District Attorney’s Office showed the tampering on Sunday. A warrant for Simmons’s arrest was once additionally issued on Sunday, which remained energetic as of Friday. The Dallas County Pretrial Services, which received the warrant, was once unavailable for remark.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie García, who was once requested about Simmons’s case on Friday, expressed his sadness via pointing out that “violent criminals should not be allowed the leniency of an ankle monitor.” He went on so as to add that ankle screens don’t paintings for violent criminals. Simmons is going through a possible existence sentence if convicted.

This case is the most recent instance for some officers of the issues related with ankle screens. These units, which enable for supervision of other folks out on bond, parole or probation, had been criticized via police, prosecutors, researchers, citizens, and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). At least 4 homicides in Dallas during the last 12 months concerned other folks dressed in ankle screens.

The warrant for Simmons’s arrest comes simply weeks after Gov. Greg Abbott signed a brand new invoice into legislation that criminalizes tampering with ankle screens in Texas. The regulation will pass into impact on September 1 and is derived after the killing of two Methodist Dallas Medical Center staff in the autumn.

Brandoniya Bennett was once tragically slain on August 14, 2019, as she walked from the kitchen after fetching a snack. Simmons fired into the fallacious condominium, mistaking it for his rival’s, because of a feud he had with a fellow rapper who lived in the similar advanced on Munger Avenue. Simmons became himself in the next day to come, and despite the fact that he at the start confronted a capital homicide rate, a grand jury indicted him for homicide.

In addition to Simmons, a 2nd guy, Davonte Benton, was once additionally discovered in charge of homicide and sentenced to 45 years in jail for his involvement in Bennett’s taking pictures. Though the destiny of Simmons’s trial is unclear, he may just face existence in jail if discovered in charge. Lawyers discussed in courtroom data have now not but spoke back to requests for information.

Finally, Simmons’s case provides to rising fear concerning the efficacy and reliability of ankle screens in Dallas. For instance, Nestor Hernandez, who was once on parole with an ankle monitor, was once charged with the homicide of nurse Katie Annette Flowers and social employee Jacqueline Ama Pokuaa at Methodist Dallas Medical Center in October 2020. Hernandez had permission to be on the health facility for the start of his kid, however had prior to now bring to a halt his ankle monitor after serving about 80% of an eight-year jail sentence for annoyed theft.

Additionally, simply two weeks after the tragic health facility taking pictures, Zeric Jackson, every other parolee with an ankle monitor, fatally shot 39-year-old Brian Dillard in Lake Highlands. Bryce Jones was once additionally jailed after reducing off his ankle monitor whilst out on bond in a Dallas capital homicide case, and was once lacking for nearly two weeks. Complications proceed to emerge, as ultimate month, a person out on bond with an ankle monitor was once arrested in the slaying of 20-year-old Steven Mendoza in north Oak Cliff.