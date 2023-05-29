Man Tries To Kill Self On Florida Turnpike, Flips Car, Runs In Front Of Truck

Family In Car. Florida Highway Patrol Remains On Scene Monday Morning.
BY: 24/7 CRIME DESK | BocaInformationNow.com
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL – A person sitting within the entrance passenger seat of a 2016 Red Nissan Murano reached for the guidance
wheel – pulled it to the correct – then flipped the automobile.
The guy then exited the overturned automobile and ran at the Turnpike the place he used to be struck by way of a Tractor Trailer.
Incredibly, the person used to be now not killed however used to be ultimately rushed to Saint Mary’s Medical Center with life-threatening
injures.
Florida Highway Patrol says the 56-year-old guy used to be making an attempt to kill himself. HIs 55-year-old spouse used to be riding the
automobile that he tried to commandeer, his daughters – ages 23 and 15 – have been within the again seat. No one instead of
the person sustained lifestyles threatening accidents.
The incident passed off round 9:14 this morning within the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike within the house of mile
marker 105 which is West Palm Beach. The street used to be reopened round 11 a.m., however FHP stays on scene investigating.
