



Isiah Leitreil Young, a 24-year-old guy, has been charged with homicide in the killing of Rashad Cannon, who was once 22 years previous. The incident happened in an rental advanced on Hirschfield Road in Spring, in line with Harris County Precinct 4 deputies, who answered to a crash on Wednesday afternoon at roughly 3:20 p.m.

Reports from officers state that Cannon drove a white sedan into the rental advanced automobile parking space with the goal of checking it out, as he and his brother had been making an allowance for shifting in. According to authentic paperwork, a person approached their automobile and started shooting as Cannon attempted to pressure out in the course of the go out gate. Cannon’s brother relayed that he were given out of the automobile himself, assuming that his brother would do the similar, however he didn’t, proceeding to pressure till the automobile crashed right into a fence.

Authorities mentioned that surveillance photos exhibited that the shooting passed off right through the 5 mins that the brothers’ automobile had entered the advanced. Young’s female friend, Celeste Villegas, who is living in the similar rental advanced, was once additionally found out by way of police in line with authentic paperwork. Villegas instructed government that at 3:30 p.m., whilst she was once operating, Young referred to as her and mentioned that somebody had attempted to rob him. Young allegedly instructed Villegas that the person was once making an attempt to scouse borrow her canine and that he had shot them, which government later mentioned was once unfaithful.

According to officers, Young was once charged with the shooting; alternatively, he was once now not in police custody on the time. Young became himself in on Friday evening, and he’s these days being held on the Harris County Jail in line with Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.