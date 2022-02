Man turns warehouse into hydroponic farm to combat food desert Updated: 6:51 PM CST Feb 20, 2022



Hide Transcript

Show Transcript

SPIN ON FARMING. REPORTER: THIS IS YELLOW HRMEAM FARMS IN A CONVERTED WAREHOUSE IN BIRMINGHAM. NO VAST FIELDS NO DIRT NO PESTS, THEREFORE NO PESTICIDES NEEDED NO WORRIES ABOUT FLOODS OR DROUGHTS AND NEVER A CLOUDY DAY HE.RE UNFODER FRANK FITTS SAYS THIS VERTICAL HYDROPONIC FARM IS THE PERFECT GROWING ENVIRONMENT. >> WE ARE JUST GIVING ALL THE PLANTS ALL NUTRIENTS THROU AGH NUTRIENT ENRICHED WATER, AND WE HAVE LIGHTS THAT GIVE THEM THE LIGHT THEY NEED. 16 HOURS A DAY ROUGHLY THERE. REPORTER: FITTS IS GROWING DIFFERENT VARIETIES OF LETTUCES, RADISHES AND ALL KINDS OF HERBS. >> THOSE ARE THE THINGS THAT WE’RE GOING TO FOCUS ON TO START WITH, THE HERBS AND GREENS. AND THEN, YOU KNOW, HOPEFULLY IN THE FUTURE WE’LL BE ABLE TO MOVE TO FRUITING PLANTS. REPORT:ER WHEN YOU’RE GROWING INORDOS, YOU CAN GROW URYO ROUND SO WITH THIS LETTUCE CROP, THEY NCA DO 12 HARVESTS A YEAR WHERE IN THE FIELD, YOU MAY GET FIVE OR SIX YEAR. THIS TYPE OF FARMING IS MUCH FASTER TO PEERED >> YOU’VE GOT EXPENSIVE EQUIPMENT COMPARED TO OTHER FAR,MS A LOT OF CAPITAL FRONT. REPORTER: SOME PRETTY BIG POWER BILLS AT 68 TO 70 DEGREES 24/7. HOWEVER, FITTS SAYS HE’LL OFFER FRESH PRODUCE TO BIRMINGMHA RESIDENTS AND LOCAL RESTAURANTS AT COMPETITIVE PRICES. HE EVENTUALLY WANTS TO GROW PRODUCE HERE, THATOU WLD TYPICALLY BE SHIPPED FROM OTHER PARTS OF THE COUNT.RY >> WE NEED MORE PRODUCE FRESRHE PRODUCE, BECAUSE RIGHT NOW SO MUCH PRODUCE TRAVELS, HUGE DISTANCES TO GET WHERE IT’S GOG.IN REPORTER: WHEN THEY OPEN NEXT MONTH, YELLOW HAMMER FARMS WILL HAVE A RETAIL AREA IN FRT ONFULL OF FRESH PRODUCE AND CUSTOMERS CAN CHECK OUT THE FARM IN THE VIINEWG AREA WHILE THEY SH