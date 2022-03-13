Man United boss Ralf Rangnick dreaming of Champions League glory after win over Spurs

Ralf Rangnick mentioned he has gone from pondering Manchester United have been the “worst crew he has ever coached” after the derby defeat to Manchester Metropolis to dreaming about successful the Champions League following victory over Tottenham on Saturday.

United have been hammered 4-1 by Metropolis on the Etihad Stadium just for Rangnick’s crew to beat Spurs 3-2 every week later because of a shocking hat trick from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo’s efficiency at Previous Trafford got here three days earlier than United host Atletico Madrid of their Champions League last-16 second leg and the 37-year-old’s kind prompted questions on whether or not he might win the event for a sixth time this season.

“That is what I additionally like about this membership,” United’s interim supervisor mentioned.

“On Sunday, I virtually felt like we have been at a funeral, that it was already useless. I felt prefer it’s the worst crew I ever coached. And after the 3-2 win in opposition to Tottenham we’re discussing about our possibilities to win the Champions League. Ask me that query ought to we attain the ultimate of the Champions League, then you’ll be able to ask me that query once more.”

United face Atletico on Tuesday after drawing 1-1 in Spain. Victory over the Spanish champions at Previous Trafford would assure solely their third look within the quarterfinals of the Champions League since reaching the ultimate in 2011.

Rangnick is hopeful of getting Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw accessible however says he should make a final minute resolution on Bruno Fernandes after he returned a optimistic check for COVID-19.

Manchester United interim supervisor Ralf Rangnick reacts after his crew’s win over Tottenham at Previous Trafford on Saturday. Getty Photographs

“With Scotty, I hope so however he had some muscular issues together with his calf,” Rangnick mentioned.

“That is why we determined to not play him [against Tottenham], as a result of Scotty fairly like Fred, he’s solely invaluable if he can carry out with 100 % of his bodily capability and relatively than taking part in him at possibly 80 % and take the danger that he will probably be out for Tuesday, we determined to not play him.

“Luke hopefully will probably be again in coaching and Bruno we should wait and see till Tuesday. This can most likely be a last-minute race with him.

“We’ve to watch out with COVID assessments. David [De Gea] was the identical.

“David was out [against Spurs], he was not imagined to play however then it turned out that he first quick check was false.

“He took one other one or two fast assessments then a PCR check and that was detrimental. I solely selected Saturday morning that he was going to play.”