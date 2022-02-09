Man United players want Mauricio Pochettino as next manager — sources

Manchester United’s players are keen on Mauricio Pochettino becoming permanent manager in the summer, sources have told ESPN.

United are stepping up the search for their next permanent boss now that Richard Arnold has officially taken over from Ed Woodward as CEO at Old Trafford, and there is growing clamour from within the dressing room for Pochettino to get the nod.

– Don’t have ESPN? Get instant access

Sources have told ESPN that a number of senior players believe the former Tottenham Hotspur boss is the right man for the job and his potential appointment has been openly discussed.

The Argentina-born Pochettino, in charge of Paris Saint-Germain, is one of the names on a five-man shortlist along with Ajax coach Erik ten Hag.

United are keen to have a new manager in place as soon as possible at the end of the season, and there is a feeling Pochettino is obtainable. He has faced criticism in France despite guiding PSG to a 13-point lead at the top of Ligue 1.

Sources have told ESPN his position could be under threat as early as next month if PSG are beaten by Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the Champions League. The second leg is due to be played in Madrid on March 9.

Sources have told ESPN that Pochettino would welcome a return to the Premier League after a successful spell in charge of Spurs between 2014 and 2019. The 49-year-old is also highly regarded at Old Trafford, in part because of his style of football but also because of his willingness to work with young players and promote from within the academy. Ten Hag is also considered to be a viable candidate.

Sources have told ESPN that interim coach Ralf Rangnick, who is set to take up a two-year consultancy role at Old Trafford from this summer, is an admirer of the Dutch coach and believes he would be a good fit at United. Rangnick is also yet to rule out the possibility of continuing his coaching role for another year.