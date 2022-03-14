Man United’s Bruno Fernandes set to play Champions League tie with Atletico Madrid

Bruno Fernandes is offered for Manchester United’s Champions League conflict with Atletico Madrid after recovering from COVID-19.

The midfielder missed United’s 3-2 win over Tottenham on Saturday however after returning a detrimental take a look at on Sunday was capable of practice as regular on Monday and is ready to be a part of the squad for Atletico’s go to to Outdated Trafford.

“He was examined yesterday [Sunday], he examined detrimental and that is the explanation why he may practice right this moment,” Rangnick instructed a information convention on Monday.

“As it’s proper now now we have all the gamers obtainable for tomorrow.

“There’s a small query behind Luke Shaw, he has been coaching yesterday and right this moment however now we have to attend. All the opposite gamers are again in coaching.”

United have a brief turnaround of 72 hours forward of the sport after going through Spurs on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo impressed the victory over Antonio Conte’s facet together with his first hat-trick since returning to the membership and even on the age of 37, Rangnick stated he could have no downside throwing him again in towards Atletico.

“I am not frightened he has not been capable of get well, to this point he is all the time been an individual that appears quite a bit after himself, his physique, he is aware of precisely what to do,” the interim boss stated.

“I am not frightened about that. It is doable now we have some new gamers within the beginning XI however there may be not a lot motive to vary too many positions. It is good to have all people obtainable, that is higher than lacking 5 or 6 gamers.”

Victory for United over the Spanish champions on Tuesday would e-book a spot within the quarterfinals of the Champions League for simply the third time since 2011.

The 1-1 attract Madrid three weeks in the past means United are set to begin the round-of-16 second leg as favourites however Rangnick insists his workforce should be higher than they had been towards Tottenham to undergo.

“The sport towards Tottenham confirmed the extent we are able to play and with one other 10 or 20 p.c on prime of that I am certain we are able to win tomorrow,” Rangnick stated.

“We’ve a implausible alternative to be within the prime eight groups in Europe and that is precisely what we’re making an attempt to realize.”