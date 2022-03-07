Man United’s Marcus Rashford considering his future

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there’s still plenty of gossip swirling about who’s moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Rashford considering Man United future

Manchester United are a bit of a mess at the moment and now The Guardian reports that forward Marcus Rashford is considering his future at the club.

Rashford, 24, has started only two of the team’s last 11 Premier League matches and came off the bench in Sunday’s dismal 4-1 defeat at Manchester City. Indeed, the report says that he is growing frustrated with his lack of playing time, having missed the first two months of the season after a shoulder operation.

United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick has given chances to 19-year-old Anthony Elanga this season, while €85 million summer arrival Jadon Sancho has shown some decent recent form.

Rashford’s contract expires in 2023, so the pressure on his future will increase over the next few months, though the club do have a one-year option to extend it.

08.57 GMT: The future of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland could be decided in the coming weeks, says The Athletic.

Haaland, 21, is one of the best young players in the world and has a €75m release clause which activates this year. Manchester City have been leading the race for the Norway international, but almost every top club in Europe is trying to land him.

The report claims: “Multiple sources believe that despite conversations taking place with Bayern Munich and Barcelona, it is developing into a straight contest between two suitors: Real Madrid and City.”

08.30 GMT: LaLiga strugglers Granada have promoted Ruben Torrecilla from managing the reserves to take over as first-team coach on an interim basis as a replacement for the sacked Robert Moreno.

Moreno, who had taken charge of the club in June 2021, was dismissed after Saturday’s 3-1 league loss at Valencia.

Granada have not won in LaLiga since Dec. 22 and have one point from their last seven league games. They are 17th in the standings, one point clear of the relegation zone.

play 2:05 Former Real Madrid midfielder Sami Khedira talks about working with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid and Juventus.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

– Eden Hazard has no plans to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season despite a tough few years at the Santiago Bernabeu, writes Sport. The 31-year-old’s younger brother has revealed that Hazard, who has a contract with Real until 2024, and his family are happy in Madrid and have no plans to leave before his deal expires. Speaking to Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuews, Hazard’s brother said: “He is fine where he is, his family feels good there. He has a contract until 2024 and I think he will wait until then. Maybe he’s playing a little less now and the team is functioning without him, but everyone knows how good he is.”

– Paris Saint-Germain are set to delay contract talks with Angel Di Maria, according to Nicolo Schira. The Ligue 1 side is unsure whether to offer the 34-year-old winger a new deal, though they do have the option to activate a clause which would extend his current terms at the Parc des Princes by a year. He has made 24 appearances for PSG this season.

– Clubs across Europe are paying close attention to Julien Celestine, who has been impressing in Ligue 2 for Rodez, reports Foot Mercato. The 24-year-old has teams from the Eredivisie tracking him as well as Sampdoria, Hellas Verona and Sassuolo in Serie A. It is expected that clubs will step up their pursuit to seal a move in the summer for the defender, who has made 21 appearances this season.

– Domenico Criscito is set to make a U-turn on his proposed move to Toronto FC, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 35-year-old defender had a deal in place that would have seen him join the Reds in Major League Soccer immediately, but with hopes of helping Genoa in Serie A, he has decided to remain at the club. Toronto are expected to return to complete the deal at the end of the season.

– Botafogo are looking to finalise a move for Argentina international Renzo Saravia, reveals Ekrem Konur. The Brasileiro Serie A side began talks back in January for the 28-year-old defender, and it is reported that he is ready to prioritise a move to the club despite receiving others offers from South America. Saravia featured for Internacional last season, making 27 appearances.

– A number of teams from Italy are monitoring Hoffenheim forward Andrej Kramaric, writes Calciomercato. The report says that Internazionale, Juventus and AC Milan could all be potential destinations for the 30-year-old striker. Kramaric has scored eight goals this season while registering two assists in 26 appearances in the Bundesliga.