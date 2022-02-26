Man United’s Marcus Rashford ‘not happy’ with form, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick says Marcus Rashford is “not blissful” with his kind and has challenged the Manchester United ahead to comply with Jadon Sancho’s instance to get again to his greatest. Rashford has gone greater than a month with no aim and was substituted early within the 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

– ESPN+ viewers’ information: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, extra

– Haven’t got ESPN? Get instant access

The 24-year-old’s dip has raised questions on whether or not he is struggling off the pitch or enjoying with an damage however Rangnick has dismissed the claims.

“He’s positively not injured,” Rangnick instructed a information convention Friday forward of Saturday’s Premier League conflict with Watford at Outdated Trafford. “He positively has no points with his shoulder any extra. Now we have spoken loads about Marcus loads within the final couple of weeks and I’ve personally spoken loads with him. There’s nothing else so as to add on that.

“It is with him like with all the opposite gamers, when it counts and they’re on the pitch — and he began in opposition to Atletico Madrid — they simply need to carry out and I’m fairly certain he isn’t blissful with his efficiency proper now nevertheless it does not assist if we talk about that each week and speak about our ideas about what it is likely to be, is he not blissful?

“I do not see any purpose why he shouldn’t be blissful? Our outcomes have been good within the final couple of weeks and months. The crew in itself is in fine condition.”

Marcus Rashford appears to be like on throughout Manchester United’s Champions League draw with Atletico Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano. Getty Photographs

Rashford’s kind has led to hypothesis he might miss out on Gareth Southgate’s subsequent England squad forward of March internationals in opposition to Switzerland and Ivory Coast. Sancho was axed by Southgate in November after making a gradual begin to his United profession following a summer time transfer from Borussia Dortmund.

However Sancho has flourished below Rangnick because the begin of the yr and the German believes Rashford can do the identical.

“Proper now [Rashford] is looking for his very best form and efficiency and we simply attempt to give him serving to arms with every thing we will,” mentioned Rangnick.

“We present him video footage, we communicate with him commonly, in coaching he’s in high kind. That’s the reason I made a decision to play him. Now it is about having that transformation from coaching efficiency to the competitors within the league and that is the following step he has to take.

“We had a really related state of affairs as I can bear in mind with Jadon six or seven weeks in the past. He’s the perfect instance of what can occur, once more it is the participant himself who has to carry out and get the perfect out of his personal efficiency and this is identical with Marcus.”