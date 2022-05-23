Man Utd transfer news and rumours: Summer transfer window 2022 | Transfer Centre News

Wrapping up the Man Utd transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2022 summer window.

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has confirmed the Premier League final day match against Crystal Palace will be Edinson Cavani‘s last for the club.

“Out of our starting XI, there will be 10, apart from Edi Cavani, who will still be playing for this club next season,” he said.

Cavani, who is out of contract in the summer, started the defeat in the absence of the injured Cristiano Ronaldo.

Who have Man Utd been linked with?

Frenkie de Jong – Manchester United have made it clear to Barcelona they will not blow their budget on a £70million deal for De Jong (Daily Mail, May 19); United are weighing up a £75m move for Barcelona midfielder De Jong and have made contact with the club (The Manchester Evening News, May 12); De Jong is willing to wave goodbye to nearly £6m in unpaid wages to clinch a move to Manchester City this summer (The Sun, May 15).

Lisandro Martinez – Erik ten Hag wants to bring centre-back Martinez, who helped him clinch the Eredivisie title this season (Daily Telegraph, May 19).

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – The Lazio midfielder is also on Ten Hag’s radar after registering 11 goals and 11 assists in Serie A this season (Calciomercato, May 19).

Enzo Fernandez – Manchester United will do battle with rivals Manchester City for the signing of River Plate prospect Fernandez this summer, according to reports in his native Argentina (Daily Mirror, May 18).

Frenkie de Jong could be set for a move to Old Trafford





Antony – Liverpool are set to battle Manchester United for the signing of Antony this summer despite the Ajax star’s manager Erik ten Hag joining the Red Devils (Daily Express, May 18).

Hakim Ziyech – Marco van Basten has urged Erik ten Hag to make Chelsea winger Ziyech one of his first signings as Manchester United manager (Daily Mail, May 18).

Aurelien Tchouameni – Liverpool and Manchester United have been told Tchouameni will cost just short of £60m if he is to leave this summer (Daily Mirror, May 3).

James Ward-Prowse – The Southampton captain is the man Erik ten Hag wants to boss Manchester United’s new midfield, but will face competition from Manchester City (The Sun on Sunday, May 1).

Lautaro Martinez – Manchester United have offered Inter Milan a fee of £42m and Anthony Martial in order to land Martinez, according to reports (Daily Express, May 1).

Pau Torres – United have reportedly shortlisted Villarreal defender Torres as a potential summer target (The Sun, May 10).

Konrad Laimer – Manchester United have reportedly been told that they will have to pay Laimer’s £34m release clause in order to prise him away from RB Leipzig (The Mirror, May 12).

The latest players linked with a Man Utd exit

Manchester United are preparing a mass clear-out of players with the aim of wiping a whopping £80million off their annual wage bill this summer (Daily Star, May 23).

Paul Pogba – Paul Pogba’s representatives held positive talks with Juventus this week over a free transfer this summer – but the player has yet to make a final decision on his future (Sky Sports, May 21); Man City are interested in signing Pogba on a free transfer in what could become one of the most explosive deals in British transfer history (Daily Mail, May 7); Pogba agreed personal terms with City but turned down a move to the Etihad because he was concerned about the backlash from Manchester United supporters (The Times, May 20); Pogba will decide his future at the end of the season (Sky Sports, May 7).

Aaron Wan-Bissaka – The full-back wants a new deal at Manchester United – but has been told to wait on Erik ten Hag’s verdict on his future (The Sun, May 22). Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly and Anthony Martial are among players Erik ten Hag has already decided can leave Manchester United this summer, according to reports (Daily Mirror, April 26); United are open to letting right-back Wan Bissaka leave Old Trafford this summer (Sky Sports, May 19).

Dean Henderson – The goalkeeper is more likely to leave Manchester United on loan this summer than in a permanent deal, with Newcastle among the clubs weighing up a move for the England goalkeeper (Daily Telegraph, May 18).

Jesse Lingard – The forward has reportedly priced himself out of a move to Newcastle United in the summer because of his £150,000 weekly wage demands as well as a signing-on fee and bonuses (Daily Telegraph, May 12);

Marcus Rashford – The forward has been given lifelines by new Manchester United chief Erik ten Hag (The Sun on Sunday, May 1); Lingard, though, is in talks with Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Newcastle as his contract winds down (Daily Mail, May 5).

Anthony Martial – Manchester United bigwigs will discuss a £12m pay-off with Martial to help grease the wheels of a summer move (The Sun on Sunday, May 1);

Anthony Elanga and Scott McTominay – Barcelona are interested in Manchester United pair Elanga and McTominay as part of a potential swap deal for Frenkie de Jong, according to reports (The Sunday Express, May 1).

Man Utd exodus: 18 players who could leave this summer

Image:

Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard are among the players who could leave Man Utd this summer





Ralf Rangnick has said Manchester United need to sign as many as 10 new players, but who could leave the club this summer?

Sky Sports News understands United will prioritise a new centre-back, two central midfielders, a winger and a striker, while also examining their full-back and goalkeeping options.

But in order to strengthen their squad under their next manager – Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag – the club must first make room by clearing the decks.

We take a look at the players facing uncertain futures at Old Trafford, from those who are approaching the ends of their contracts, to those who simply don’t seem to fit in any longer.

Confirmed Man Utd signings

Confirmed Man Utd departures

Nemanja Matic – free transfer

Edinson Cavani – free transfer

