Man Utd transfer news: Juan Mata to leave Old Trafford at end of contract after eight years | Transfer Centre News

Juan Mata will go away Manchester United after eight years on the membership when his contract expires on the finish of the month.

The 34-year-old was signed by David Moyes from Premier League rivals Chelsea in January 2014 and went on to make 285 appearances for United, scoring 51 targets.

Mata’s first trophy at Outdated Trafford was the 2016 FA Cup below Louis van Gaal, whereas he additionally helped the facet to the Europa League and League Cup below Jose Mourinho the next season.

In a press release confirming his departure, United mentioned: “Thanks for dedicating eight years of your profession to United, Juan. Everybody on the membership needs you all the perfect for the long run.”

Mata struggled for video games below each Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick this season, making simply 12 appearances in all competitions.

Please use Chrome browser for a extra accessible video participant



A collection of Juan Mata’s biggest Premier League targets for Chelsea and Man Utd



The Spaniard will exit the membership together with Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard, who United introduced would even be leaving at their finish of their contracts on Wednesday.

United academy graduate Pogba left Outdated Trafford to hitch Juventus as a free agent in 2012, solely to return 4 years later for a then world-record price of £89m, whereas Lingard will finish a 20-year affiliation with the membership.

Please use Chrome browser for a extra accessible video participant



Dharmesh Sheth reveals Manchester United have had preliminary talks with Barcelona about Frenkie de Jong, certainly one of a number of midfielders they’re taking a look at as Paul Pogba departs the membership



Man Utd maintain talks with Barca for De Jong

Please use Chrome browser for a extra accessible video participant



Dharmesh Sheth explains why Paul Pogba did not signal a brand new contract at Manchester United and the place his subsequent vacation spot may very well be



The departures of Mata, Pogba and Lingard come similtaneously Erik ten Hag takes over as the brand new supervisor at United after leaving Ajax.

Ten Hag will try and revive the fortunes of a facet that slumped to sixth within the Premier League this season, and certainly one of his first acts has been to make a transfer for Frenkie de Jong, the Barcelona midfielder who performed below him at Ajax.

United have held preliminary talks with Barcelona over the signing of De Jong, who’s certainly one of plenty of midfielders United are taking a look at.

Sky Sports activities Information has been instructed a deal will not be shut as there could be “important obstacles” to beat – notably a price and the need of the participant.

De Jong is a participant Ten Hag charges extremely. The Netherlands worldwide was a part of the Ajax facet that received the 2018/19 Eredivisie title and reached the Champions League semi-finals.

Nevertheless, the 25-year-old, who has made 139 appearances for Barcelona, is reportedly reluctant to depart the Nou Camp this summer season.

Observe the summer season switch window with Sky Sports activities

Who will probably be on the transfer this summer season when the switch window opens on June 10 and closes at 11pm on September 1?

Sustain-to-date with all the most recent switch information and rumours in our devoted Switch Centre weblog on Sky Sports activities’ digital platforms. You can too meet up with the ins, outs and evaluation on Sky Sports activities Information.