Man wanted after abducting, raping Florida DoorDash driver, police say





The Tampa Police Department is these days in search of a person who’s reportedly answerable for kidnapping and raping a DoorDash motive force. This incident came about on Tuesday round 11 PM when the lady, in her early 20s, used to be making deliveries to the Residence Inn alongside West Boy Scout Boulevard.

According to investigators, the sufferer used to be approached by means of an armed guy who then compelled her again into her automobile. The guy additionally had a gun with him all through the time of the attack. The sufferer used to be dressed in AirPods on the time and used to be speaking to her female friend at the telephone. Her female friend temporarily learned that a theft used to be happening and known as the sufferer’s circle of relatives, who in an instant alerted the police.

The suspect then drove the lady to the Belara Lakes Apartments on North Waterford Avenue, the place he allegedly raped her earlier than fleeing the scene. The sufferer’s circle of relatives used to be in a position to trace her telephone and located her on the rental complicated. However, the suspect began firing a couple of photographs at them and hit a circle of relatives member of the sufferer’s female friend. Fortunately, each sufferers won non-life-threatening accidents and have been taken to a close-by health center.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his overdue 20s to early 30s, roughly 6 ft, 2 inches tall, with a skinny construct and facial hair. He used to be dressed in a blue long-sleeved blouse or hoodie and black pants. The police have launched a composite caricature of the suspect and are asking the group to take a excellent take a look at the picture.

DoorDash, the corporate the sufferer used to be turning in for, issued a remark pronouncing they have been horrified by means of the crime and have been operating with Tampa police to convey the offender to justice. “We are appalled by this heinous and abhorrent crime. No one should ever have to endure something as horrific as this, and we’re here to support the Dasher in any way we can. We’ve reached out to the Tampa Police Department to assist their investigation, and we hope the perpetrator is brought to justice,” mentioned DoorDash spokesperson Julian Crowley.

The Tampa police have additionally launched a video of a theft suspect, who threw a lady to the bottom, punched her, and stole her backpack. The incident came about the morning after the abduction on the identical rental complicated. It is these days unclear if those two crimes are hooked up. Sergeant Hughes steered everybody to percentage their location with a circle of relatives member when conceivable. The police have instructed any individual with information concerning the suspect to touch them or post a tip by the use of Tip411. Those who want to stay nameless and be eligible for a money praise too can touch Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay by means of calling 1-800-873-TIPS. The police have described the suspect as ‘very unhealthy” and instructed the group to stay vigilant.