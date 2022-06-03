Front Page Sports

Man wanted for $1,100 Fort Myers Home Depot theft

June 3, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police are searching for a person suspected of stealing greater than $1,100 value of merchandise from a Fort Myers Residence Depot on Might 28.

In line with the Fort Myers Police Division, the person pictured went into the shop at 3402 Discussion board Blvd round 12:57 p.m. and was seen attempting to steal three massive rolls of wire.

Credit score: Fort Myers Police Division

Police mentioned the person stashed the objects on the underside of his cart earlier than strolling previous the registers with out paying.

Investigators describe the suspect as a person carrying a black hat, blue polo shirt, and denims.

Loss prevention confronted the person who returned the merchandise earlier than ultimately driving away in an older mannequin pickup truck

The quantity of the stolen/recovered merchandise totaled round $1,124, in accordance with FMPD.

Police are asking anybody with info on the suspect’s id to contact Detective Carlos Ramos at 239-321-7698  or the SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1800-780-TIPS.



