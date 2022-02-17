Man wanted in connection with fatal shooting at west Tulsa apartment arrested | Crime News

A Tulsa man has been jailed in connection with a fatal shooting nearly one month ago.

Dillon Charles Wilson, 25, was booked into the Tulsa Jail on Sunday afternoon on a federal first-degree murder warrant, according to online booking records.

Wilson had been wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at a westside apartment complex.

Jamitric Landrum died Jan. 19 after being shot while driving in the Sandy Park Apartments in the 6300 block of West 11th Place.

Seminole police arrested Wilson over the weekend, according to a Tulsa Police Department Facebook post.

Wilson previously had been named by law enforcement as one of Tulsa’s Most Wanted.

Police found Landrum, 20, in the 5900 block of Charles Page Boulevard after receiving a call about 1:18 a.m. of a wrecked vehicle in the area, according to an affidavit submitted by an FBI agent in support of the arrest warrant.

Landrum, who was driving a white Ford Edge, had been shot once in the back. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead about two hours later, according to the affidavit.