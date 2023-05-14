Man was killed in a shooting on Fruitville Road in Sarasota County

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) reported on a shooting incident that resulted in a guy’s dying on Fruitville Road in Sarasota County on Saturday night time.

At roughly 8:08 p.m., cops gained stories of a shooting and located a guy’s frame in a pickup truck on Fruitville Road, simply west of I-75.

A feminine driving force and a male passenger had been provide in a within sight sedan when the deputies arrived on the scene.

The male passenger, who knowledgeable the officials that the deceased guy was the pickup’s driving force, reported that a controversy came about between them and that the motive force then fired his gun at them. The passenger said that he fired again on the pickup truck in reaction, killing the motive force.

The SCSO showed that the passenger has a legitimate hid lift weapon license.

The investigation continues to be ongoing, and the 2 folks in the sedan had been sooner or later launched.

Authorities took the deceased guy to the scientific examiner’s place of work for additional processing.

The eastbound lanes of Fruitville Road had been closed from Paramount Drive to I-75 however had been re-opened to site visitors through morning.

