DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A person convicted of burning tire marks throughout a gay-pride streetscape in South Florida final summer season must write a 25-page essay on the lethal 2016 taking pictures at a homosexual nightclub in Orlando.

Court data present a Palm Beach County circuit decide ordered 20-year-old Alexander Jerich throughout a listening to Thursday to write the essay.

It’s due again on the man’s sentencing in June. Officials say Jerich joined about 30 automobiles in Delray Beach final June celebrating former President Donald Trump’s birthday.

A video that went viral confirmed a pickup truck adorned with a Trump flag burning tire marks right into a rainbow design painted on a street.

RELATED STORIES