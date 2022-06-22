Man who ran over, killed wife at SLC Airport was drunk: Police

SALT LAKE CITY — A girl who was run over by an SUV within the Salt Lake City International Airport storage Monday has died, and police have arrested her husband in connection together with her dying.

Salt Lake City Police mentioned 38-year-old Shawn Christopher Sturgeon ran over his wife within the parking storage round 2:40 p.m.

SLCPD

“Shortly after the crash, Sturgeon drove the vehicle, with his wife critically injured inside, to the airport parking payment booths where he asked for help,” a press launch from SLCPD learn.

Police and paramedics responded. Sturgeon was taken into police custody and his wife, 29-year-old Charlotte Sturgeon, was taken to the hospital in crucial situation the place she later died from her accidents.

Shawn Sturgeon was booked on suspicion of “Automobile Homicide – Criminal Negligence DUI of Alcohol/Drugs,” police mentioned.

According to arrest paperwork, the couple and their small youngster had been getting back from trip when the incident occurred.

FOX 13 News Scene of a vehicular murder within the parking storage at the Salt Lake City worldwide airport, Monday, April 5 2022.

Officers who first arrived to the scene mentioned that Mr. Sturgeon gave the impression to be intoxicated, with the scent of alcohol on his breath and glassy, bloodshot eyes.

The officers testified that Mr. Sturgeon spontaneously mentioned: “I ran over my wife,” “I killed my wife” and “I accidentally ran her over.”

The report mentioned the kid was within the backseat at the time of the incident.

According to reviewed surveillance video, police mentioned, Mr. Sturgeon backed over Mrs. Sturgeon, “dragging her” for about 10 toes and her “legs could be seen flailing about” as he continued to reverse.

Mr. Sturgeon then allegedly obtained out of the automobile, walked over to his wife, picked her up and put her within the passenger seat earlier than driving to the cost sales space the place he requested for assist.

SLCPD

Sturgeon requested for a lawyer and didn’t make any additional statements to police, in response to the report.