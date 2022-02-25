Man who took Pelosi’s podium during Capitol riot sentenced to prison

The person who went viral for taking Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern during the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, has been sentenced to greater than two months behind bars. On Friday, U.S. District Courtroom Decide Reggie B. Walton sentenced Adam Johnson to 75 days in prison adopted by one yr supervised launch.

The choose additionally ordered Johnson to pay a $5,000 effective and carry out 200 hours of group service.

In courtroom, Johnson admitted that posing with Pelosi’s lectern was a “very silly concept” and mentioned he bears “no sick will towards her or her workplace in any respect,” in accordance to The Associated Press. His attorneys mentioned he did not know the merchandise was Pelosi’s when he moved it from a cloak room.

Adam Johnson carries the lectern of U.S. Speaker of the Home Nancy Pelosi via the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Constructing. Getty Photos



Decide Walton in contrast the occasions of January 6 to “we see in banana republics,” with residents who consider they “have a proper to do no matter so as to have the individual who they need in energy sitting within the White Home.”

“That is what we see in nations like we’re experiencing now over in Ukraine. That is the place we’re headed if we do not do one thing to cease it. And I do not know what we do to cease it,” he mentioned.

Final yr, Johnson pleaded responsible to getting into and remaining in a restricted constructing or grounds, a Class A misdemeanor, following his involvement within the siege on the Capitol constructing. He claimed he entered peacefully and was not an agitator. “I really consider it was my duty as a citizen,” he mentioned, in accordance courtroom paperwork.

As soon as Johnson breached the Capitol constructing with different rioters, he allegedly stole and carried the Home speaker’s lectern to the Rotunda for a “picture op.” Within the days following the riot, he texted family and friends about it and bragged that he “broke the web,” prosecutors say.

Within the texts, he allegedly wrote he was “lastly well-known” — apparently referencing the picture of himself that went viral. Many memes have been birthed from the picture, with some dubbing Johnson “Chip Gaines” for his resemblance to the previous HGTV star.

Prosecutors mentioned Johnson additionally deliberate to write a e book concerning the occasions, they usually argued that he mustn’t “revenue from his unlawful conduct.” They informed the courtroom Johnson and his household have a positive monetary state of affairs, as his spouse is a health care provider and he has not had to work for 11 years, and argued that he “can afford a considerable effective to reimburse taxpayers for his half within the mob that triggered vital injury to the US Capitol.”

In a sentencing memo launched earlier this week, federal prosecutors requested a 90-day prison sentence.

In courtroom paperwork, Johnson’s attorneys mentioned “he deeply regrets his participation within the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021,” and that the “injury and violence inflicted on that date by others is opposite to the whole lot he believes in.”

CBS Information has reached out to Johnson’s attorneys and the Division of Justice for touch upon the sentencing.

