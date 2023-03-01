Man wins big playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A Clay County guy received big after buying a scratch-off price ticket from a comfort retailer, Florida Lottery officers introduced Tuesday.

Lee Tang, 65, of Keystone Heights, claimed his $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash scratch-off game this week on the Lottery’s Gainesville District Office.

He selected to obtain his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum cost of $820,000.

According to the Florida Lottery, Tang bought his profitable price ticket from Lee’s Discount Beverage in his native land.

The trade will obtain a $2,000 bonus fee for promoting the profitable price ticket.

“The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire!” the Florida Lottery mentioned in a news liberate. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.”