Man with fake badge and ammunition arrested outside Capitol

A person with a faux badge, BB gun, physique armor, high-capacity magazines and different ammunition was arrested exterior the U.S. Capitol Friday morning.

U.S. Capitol Law enforcement officials discovered the person, recognized by police as 53-year-old Jerome Felipe of Flint, Mich., simply earlier than 5 a.m. Friday. A U.S. Capitol patrol officer began speaking to the person, who had parked his Dodge Charger on the west facet of the Capitol. Felipe, a retired police officer, offered officers with a faux badge that learn “Division of the INTERPOL” on it, and claimed he was a felony investigator with the company, in keeping with U.S. Capitol Police.

Capitol Police got permission to look Felipe’s automobile, the place they discovered two ballistic vests, BB gun, magazines and different ammunition, though they didn’t discover actual weapons. It is unclear why he was parked close to the Capitol.

USCP Arrests Man with Faux Badge, Physique Armor & Excessive Capability Magazines: https://t.co/FkFUq4UpYJ pic.twitter.com/xjfFQHQgD0 — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) June 3, 2022

Felipe faces prices for illegal possession of high-capacity magazines and unregistered ammo, in keeping with the U.S. Capitol Police.

In line with a regulation enforcement supply, Felipe seems to be transient and has been residing out of his automobile for the previous few months. He mentioned that he wished to see the areas across the Capitol, in keeping with the regulation enforcement supply.

Felipe joins quite a few different people who’ve been arrested for illegal possession close to the Capitol. Capitol Police data compiled and reviewed by CBS Information in January present 16 arrests for firearms possession and two arrests for possession of BB weapons close to the Capitol within the months after the Capitol riot.

— CBS Information’ Michael Kaplan and Scott MacFarlane contributed to this report