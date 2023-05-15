Texas

Man with knife shot by Houston police officer, law enforcement says

May 14, 2023
A person who had previous disrupted a area celebration in Houston, Texas by yelling at attendees that the tune used to be too loud and brandishing a knife used to be later shot useless by a police officer in line with the Houston Police Department. Officers arrived on the scene having been referred to as by probably the most celebration hosts who reported a disturbance involving a weapon. The particular person who were brandishing the knife had left ahead of the police arrived, having “threatened if they didn’t turn the music down, he will be back”, mentioned Houston Executive Assistant Chief Ban Tien.

However, the person later returned to the scene nonetheless armed with the knife, and started drawing near the officials who had arrived, inflicting them to again away. An officer many times advised the person to place down the knife however he refused to conform and endured to advance against them. Eventually, the officer’s retreat used to be bring to an end by a automobile, at which level he discharged his firearm, hitting the person a number of instances. The officer tried to manage first assist however the guy died after being transferred to health facility. The incident used to be captured at the officer’s frame digital camera, and the photos shall be launched inside of a month. An investigation, involving Houston’s murder department, its crime scene unit, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and Office of Internal Affairs, is beneath manner.

