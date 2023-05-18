Man, woman plead guilty in break-in at home of British Consul General





A person and a woman have pleaded guilty to harmful a overseas executive’s belongings, as showed by way of the FBI. The incident came about ultimate 12 months when safety pictures confirmed Darion Benjamin Woods, 28, and Christin Danielle Brinkley, 25, using a U-Haul during the gate of the Consul General of Great Britain’s non-public place of abode. The duo admitted to breaking into the place of abode in July 2022, inflicting damages as much as $56,636, and stole a number of pieces, together with two automobiles, one of which belonged to the British Consulate. Federal criminal fees can lead as much as 5 years of imprisonment and a most tremendous of $250,000 for harmful a overseas executive’s belongings.

Richard Hyde, the Consul General in Houston, is liable for main the United Kingdom’s diplomatic engagement in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The FBI reported that the 2 hopped over the gate of the place of abode; pictures confirmed the pair using via it, inflicting vital injury. They took jewellery, electronics, paperwork, and a secure together with the automobiles. The automobiles have been later positioned by way of police with Woods and Brinkley inside of.

It is price noting that the place of abode was once empty right through the time of the housebreaking. Woods and Brinkley might be sentenced on September 9 and can stay in prison till then, in step with the FBI.