Man, woman shot outside food market in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A person has died and a woman stays hospitalized following a capturing early Monday morning in northwest Miami-Dade, government showed. The capturing was once reported outside the Bawa Food Market at 9300 NW seventeenth Ave.

According to Miami-Dade police, officials answered to the world after receiving a ShotSpotter alert and located each sufferers affected by gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue workforce pronounced the person lifeless on the scene. The woman was once transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in strong situation.

No different main points have been in an instant launched.

Bawa Food Market was once the scene of some other capturing again in May 2018. In that case, police mentioned a clerk fatally shot a buyer outside the trade after the 2 were given into an issue.

Anyone with information about Monday’s capturing is requested to name Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.