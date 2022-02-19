Man worries for father in Ukraine amid possible Russian invasion







As tensions rise between Russia and Ukraine, concerns are growing for people who fear for family and friends in Ukraine.Some are worried about how an invasion will impact their loved ones. A Maryland man whose father is from Ukraine told sister station WBAL how the Ukrainian community in the Baltimore area feels about the situation.Greg Zilberman, the owner of Silk Road Bistro, said his concerns are growing about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, especially after President Joe Biden said he is convinced that Russia has decided to invade.”It’s definitely overwhelming to say the least. It’s a very uneasy feeling that it brings upon the world. Russia invasion anywhere, any country invading anywhere, there is always the risk of world war,” Zilberman said.The thought of war has Zilberman concerned, like many others in Baltimore’s Ukrainian community. His father is from Ukraine and Zilberman said he has a friend there now.”I’m nervous for him. I’m nervous for everybody there. There’s no way that something like this doesn’t result in bloodshed, unfortunately,” Zilberman said.Zilberman said the entire situation is complicated and it has many in the Ukrainian community divided.”Some of them are really big Putin supporters. ‘Come on in, we’re your people, this isn’t an invasion.’ The other half, ‘Why are you coming into our country? Stay out. Russia isn’t big enough?'” he said.If Russia does invade, he said that many are worried about how it will happen and the impact it will have on people there.”Are they going to peacefully cross the border? Are they going to kick people from their homes? What kind of temporary government is going to be established?” Zilberman said. Zilberman said he is closely monitoring the situation every day. He thinks some type of military action is definitely possible, but overall, he is hoping and praying for the best.”Obviously, a peaceful resolution will be ideal, but it’s a conflict like all the others in the world. It’s not so black and white, it’s a gray area,” he said.Zilberman said the issue has been a hot-button topic for many Ukrainians that come to his restaurant. He said he is hoping things between both countries are solved peacefully.

