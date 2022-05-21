Manarrestedforbatteringcustomeratalocalbusiness–ActionNewsJax

Business

May 21, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
JACKSONVILLE,Fla.—TheJacksonvilleSheriff’sOfficereportedthatithasmadeanarrestafterawomanwasbatteredataBPgasstation.

OnMonday,May16,anofficerrespondedtotheBPgasstationat3551UniversityBlvdN.inreferencetoabatteryinvestigation.Uponarrival,theofficermetwiththevictimandon-scenewitnesseswhosaidthevictimhadbeenattackedbyanothercustomer.

Aninvestigationensuedthatidentified59-year-oldKevinTroyWilliamsonasthesuspectinquestion.AnarrestwarrantwasobtainedthroughtheStateAttorney’sOffice,andonFriday,May20,thesuspectwasarrestedandbookedintothePre-TrialDetentionFacilityforbattery.

OnThursday,ActionNewsJaxtoldyouaboutawomanwhowasattackedinaBPgasstation.Theassaultwascaughtonvideo,whichcanbeviewedbelowfromournewscast.

JSOseekingsuspectingasstationbeating

ActionNewsJaxisworkingtoverifyifWilliamsonisthesuspectrelatedtothatcase.WehavereachedouttoJSO,buttheyhavenotyetresponded.

ActionNewsJaxwillcontinuetofollowthestoryandupdateyouaseventsunfold.

