Manarrestedforbatteringcustomeratalocalbusiness–ActionNewsJax

JACKSONVILLE,Fla.—TheJacksonvilleSheriff’sOfficereportedthatithasmadeanarrestafterawomanwasbatteredataBPgasstation. RELATED:‘Iwasshocked’:VideoshowsmanattackingwomanatJacksonvillegasstation OnMonday,May16,anofficerrespondedtotheBPgasstationat3551UniversityBlvdN.inreferencetoabatteryinvestigation.Uponarrival,theofficermetwiththevictimandon-scenewitnesseswhosaidthevictimhadbeenattackedbyanothercustomer.
Aninvestigationensuedthatidentified59-year-oldKevinTroyWilliamsonasthesuspectinquestion.AnarrestwarrantwasobtainedthroughtheStateAttorney’sOffice,andonFriday,May20,thesuspectwasarrestedandbookedintothePre-TrialDetentionFacilityforbattery. OnThursday,ActionNewsJaxtoldyouaboutawomanwhowasattackedinaBPgasstation.Theassaultwascaughtonvideo,whichcanbeviewedbelowfromournewscast. JSOseekingsuspectingasstationbeating ActionNewsJaxisworkingtoverifyifWilliamsonisthesuspectrelatedtothatcase.WehavereachedouttoJSO,buttheyhavenotyetresponded. ActionNewsJaxwillcontinuetofollowthestoryandupdateyouaseventsunfold. ©2022CoxMediaGroup
