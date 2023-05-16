Manatee County emergency officials share lessons from Ian

Manatee County, Florida is gearing up for the impending typhoon season, which is ready to start out in June, by way of sharing tips about how citizens can get ready for attainable affect. In addition, the county’s emergency control officials are taking the chance to mirror at the lessons discovered from ultimate season’s Hurricane Ian, the costliest crisis the county has ever confronted, inflicting just about $100 million bucks in injury.

Acting Director of Public Safety Jodie Fiske and Deputy Director Steve Litchauer shared their considerations about the opportunity of citizens to turn out to be complacent after evading a right away hit from Hurricane Ian ultimate 12 months. They identified that Manatee County has now not noticed a right away landfall since 1921, and that generations of people that have lived within the space believing they’re immune from hurricanes may well be stuck off guard. Fiske, who labored with the Florida Division of Emergency Management right through Hurricane Ian restoration, is well-versed in emergency responses to quite a lot of screw ups, together with the COVID-19 pandemic and the Parkland college taking pictures. Litchauer has greater than 50 years of enjoy within the public protection sector.

The largest lesson that each officials hope citizens have discovered from Hurricane Ian is the devastating affect of flooding brought about by way of storms. As Litchauer defined, flooding does not simply happen right through the typhoon, however can move on for days or weeks in a while, as was once noticed within the Myakka and DeSoto County spaces. This highlights the significance for citizens to collect crucial provides and be self-sufficient for a minimum of 3 days in case rescue and restoration assets are tied up in other places.

Fiske stressed out the significance of having correct information from dependable resources and signing up for native emergency signals. The county’s Third Annual Community Hurricane Preparedness Expo, to be held on the Bradenton space conference heart on Thursday night from 4 p.m. to eight p.m., gives a good chance for citizens to get all of the information they want to get ready.