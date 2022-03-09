Manchester City vs Sporting CP prediction, odds, how to watch, live stream: Mar 9, UEFA Champions League picks

Manchester City and Sporting CP will meet in the second leg of their Round of 16 clash in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. Manchester City enters with a comfortable 5-0 lead after a dominant victory on the road. Manchester City has lost just one of its last 17 games across all competitions, while Sporting CP has won just two of its last six fixtures. You can see what happens when you stream the game live on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Manchester, England is set for 3 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Man City as the -650 favorite (risk $650 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in its latest Manchester City vs. Sporting CP odds, with Sporting the +1800 underdog. A draw is priced at +650 and the over-under for total goals scored is 3.5.

Manchester City vs. Sporting CP date: Wednesday, March 9

Manchester City vs. Sporting CP time: 3 p.m. ET

Before tuning into Wednesday’s Champions League clash, you need to see the Manchester City vs. Sporting CP picks from SportsLine’s soccer insider Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Manchester City vs. Sporting CP, Eimer is backing Manchester City to score more than 2.5 goals at -140 odds. Manchester City features one of Europe’s most explosive offensive attacks. The Cityzens have scored 68 goals in 28 Premier League games this season, the second-best mark in England’s top flight.

Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez have both scored 10 goals in league play, while Kevin De Bruyne has recorded nine goals and three assists. Manchester City scored four goals in its 4-1 victory over Manchester United over the weekend, and Pep Guardiola’s side has now scored at least two goals in seven of its last eight games.

“Manchester City has scored a total of 24 times in their last eight matchups across all competitions,” Eimer told SportsLine. “Averaging just under three goals a game in those matches, this team has been a goal-scoring machine across all competitions.”

